A notice from the Renal Department of the hospital informing the public about an increment in the cost of renal dialysis from GH¢380 to GH¢765.42 went viral on social media.
Health Ministry summons management of Korle-Bu over GH¢765 cost of dialysis
The government through the Ministry of Health has summoned the management of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital over a new fee being charged kidney patients who visit the Renal Unit of the facility for dialysis sessions.
The Hospital blamed the high cost of taxation for the recent increase in the cost of dialysis.
The increment was received with mixed reactions including the fact that Parliament was not even aware of the increment.
Isaac Ofie, the Head of Public Relations at the Health Ministry, stated that the hospital's management would be hauled before the ministry to explain why the new fee was introduced without approval from the Ministry or Parliament.
"Before you increase [fees], there is a need for proper procedure or caution to be taken, extending the proposal or the proposed price to Parliament for approval thus the fees before you charge," he said adding "But this has not gotten to us yet and even if it has gotten to the ministry, it should be before Parliament and Parliament will have to approve that before it is charged."
"It is in line with this that the ministry has summoned [the hospital's management] for an urgent meeting and then quickly they have to withdraw the urgent price that they have put out there," he stated.
However, the Chief Executive of the hospital, Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah, has said there will be some review of the new adjustments to lessen the financial burden on patients, the review will not be as significant as many Ghanaians wanted due to many factors affecting their operations.
