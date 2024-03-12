As reported by Citi News from the ECG, these health facilities will experience power cuts within 48 hours of receiving a "demand notice."
Here's why ECG wants to disconnect 91 hospitals across the country over GH¢261m debt
The National Taskforce of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) plans to disconnect electricity supply to 91 hospitals nationwide due to unpaid debts totaling GH¢261 million.
Prominent hospitals, such as Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, the 37 Military Hospital, Ridge Hospital in the Greater Accra region, Komfo Anokye and Manhyia Government Hospitals in the Ashanti region, Ho Teaching Hospital in the Volta region, and Kibi Government Hospital in the Eastern region, are among those facing the risk of disconnection.
Earlier, the Yilo Krobo District Hospital in the Eastern Region was disconnected from the national grid due to an outstanding electricity debt of GH¢1.3 million debt owed to the ECG.
Also, Parliament on February 21, 2024 was cit off from the national grid due to an outstanding debt surpassing GH¢23 million.
The disconnection of power is part of a broader trend of aggressive debt collection efforts by the ECG.
Since last year, the ECG has been rigorously pursuing outstanding payments, leading to the disconnection of several private and public organizations from the national grid.
This development comes after Accra Academy Senior High School was plunged into darkness on Monday, February 19, 2024, due to debts owed to the ECG.
ECG is conducting a nationwide meter audit from February to December, examining both post-paid and prepaid meters for integrity.
The ECG is aiming at building confidence in the bills it delivers to customers, capture the consumption readings to be sure it syncs with what ECG agents have been reading, in order to be able to produce actual bills and collect arrears owed by customers.
Customers have been urged to verify ECG personnel's identification cards during visits to maintain credibility and avoid encounters with imposters.
The ECG as part of revenue generation and minimize power losses, started a meter auditing exercise, referred to as Operation Fix the Bill, Pay the Bill in November last year.
This operation involved ECG personnel being dispatched across their operational areas to assess the integrity of meters and customer connections.
See the 91 hospital ECG wants to disconnect from the national grid:
Volta region: Total amount owed ECG - GH¢15, 163,879
- Kpeve Government Hospital - GH¢750, 147.70
- Ho Municipal Hospital - GH¢1,247,730
- Ho Teaching Hospital (3 meters) - GH¢5,808,989
- Hohoe Municipal Hospital - GH¢2,472, 043
- Keta Municipal Hospital - GH¢410, 983
- Ketu South Hospital - GH¢1, 706,390
- Sogakope District Hospital GH¢1, 437,822
- Worawora Government Hospital GH¢1, 329,767
Accra East Region: Total amount owed ECG - GH¢66, 643,680.32
- 37 Military Hospital - GH¢33, 477,392.71
- Police Hospital - GH¢6, 109,568
- Dodowa District Hospital - GH¢ 3,629,966
- Pantang Hospital - GH¢5, 342,310
- Lekma Hospital - GH¢2, 602,464
- La General Hospital - GH¢642,954
- University of Ghana Hospital - GH¢2, 249,767
- Achimota Hospital - GH¢2, 502,589
- Kwabenya Hospital - GH¢10, 086,666
Tema Region Total amount owed ECG - GH¢8, 227,299.48
- Community 22 Polyclinic - GH¢720, 245
- Akuse Govt Hospital - GH¢1, 723,768
- Battor Hospital - GH¢1, 837,613
- General Hospital - GH¢242, 078
- Kpone Health Center - GH¢379, 520
- Ministry of Health - GH¢378, 864
- Municipal Health - GH¢112, 375
- Poly Clinic Nungua - GH¢414, 589
- Sege Polyclinic - GH¢393, 680
- Somanya District Hospital - GH¢1, 352,341
- Urban Health - GH¢672, 222
Accra West Region: Total amount owed ECG - GH¢55, 782,569.71
- Bortianor Polyclinic - GH¢442, 468
- Korle Bu Teaching Hospital - GH¢10, 216,075
- Nsawam Hospital - GH¢2, 814,584
- Oduman Polyclinic - GH¢713, 520
- Ridge Regional Hospital - GH¢41, 595,921
Central Region: Total amount owed ECG - GH¢21, 313,839.75
- Ankaful Psychiatric - GH¢2, 225,745
- Cape Coast Municipal Hospital - GH¢2, 351,591
- Central Regional Hospital (Two meters) - GH¢7,048,927
- District Hospital -GH¢1,592,822
- Trauma Hospital Winneba - GH¢1, 418,389
- Twifo Praso New Hospital (Two meters) - GH¢5,826,432
- Winneba Govt Hospital - GH¢849, 929
Eastern Region: Total amount owed ECG - GH¢21, 031,322
- Abirim Dist Hospital - GH¢1, 266,455
- Government Hospital - GH¢2, 204,650
- Asamankese Hospital - GH¢1, 202,252
- Begoro Govt Hospital - GH¢987, 753
- Ministry of Health - GH¢1, 289,724
- Kibi Govt Hospital (Two meters) - GH¢2,947,367
- Government Hospital - GH¢6, 941,454
- Koforidua SDA Hospital - GH¢314, 752
- Kwahu Govt Hospital - GH¢1, 879,985
- St. Dominic Hospital - GH¢1, 996,924
Ashanti Region: Total amount owed ECG - GH¢50, 045,753.72
- Agogo Hospital - GHc3, 290,722
- Konongo Govt Hospital - GH¢2, 066,549
- Kumawu Distric Hospital - GH¢217, 879
- Mamhya Govt Hospital (Two meters) - GH¢2,026,944
- Mampong Maternity Hospital GH¢299, 775
- Bekwai Distric Hospital - GH¢2, 721,858
- Government Hospital - GH¢1, 908,530
- Fomena Govt Hospital - GH¢300, 360
- Obuasi Govt Hospital - GH¢1, 022,440
- Atonsu Govt Hospital - GH¢2, 860,326
- Bibiani Govt Hospital - GH¢1, 279,540
- Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital GHc (Two meters) - GH¢27,265,226
- SDA Hospital Kwadaso - GH¢506, 361
- St. Patrick Hospital Offinso - GH¢2, 248,319
- Suntreso Govt Hospital - GH¢2, 030,915
Western Region: Total amount owed ECG - GH¢22, 312,253
- Bogoso Hospital (Two meters) - GH¢497,828
- Takoradi Hospital (Two meters) - GH¢3,509,295
- Tarkwa Govt Hospital (Three meters) - GH¢9,499,254
- Tarkwa Hospital Apinto - GH¢2, 391,983
- Wassa Dunkwa Hospital (Two meters) - GH¢294,996
- Government Hospital (Two meters) - GH¢1,708,108
- Nsuaem Hospital - GH¢169, 220
- Kwasimintim Hospital - GH¢1, 547,022
- Essikado Govt Hospital - GH¢780,780
- Elubo Hospital (Two meters) - GH¢271,993
- Akwantombra Hospital - GH¢184, 219
