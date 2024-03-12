Here's why ECG wants to disconnect 91 hospitals across the country over GH¢261m debt

Prominent hospitals, such as Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, the 37 Military Hospital, Ridge Hospital in the Greater Accra region, Komfo Anokye and Manhyia Government Hospitals in the Ashanti region, Ho Teaching Hospital in the Volta region, and Kibi Government Hospital in the Eastern region, are among those facing the risk of disconnection.

Earlier, the Yilo Krobo District Hospital in the Eastern Region was disconnected from the national grid due to an outstanding electricity debt of GH¢1.3 million debt owed to the ECG.

Also, Parliament on February 21, 2024 was cit off from the national grid due to an outstanding debt surpassing GH¢23 million.

The disconnection of power is part of a broader trend of aggressive debt collection efforts by the ECG.

Since last year, the ECG has been rigorously pursuing outstanding payments, leading to the disconnection of several private and public organizations from the national grid.

This development comes after Accra Academy Senior High School was plunged into darkness on Monday, February 19, 2024, due to debts owed to the ECG.

ECG is conducting a nationwide meter audit from February to December, examining both post-paid and prepaid meters for integrity.

The ECG is aiming at building confidence in the bills it delivers to customers, capture the consumption readings to be sure it syncs with what ECG agents have been reading, in order to be able to produce actual bills and collect arrears owed by customers.

Customers have been urged to verify ECG personnel's identification cards during visits to maintain credibility and avoid encounters with imposters.

The ECG as part of revenue generation and minimize power losses, started a meter auditing exercise, referred to as Operation Fix the Bill, Pay the Bill in November last year.

This operation involved ECG personnel being dispatched across their operational areas to assess the integrity of meters and customer connections.

See the 91 hospital ECG wants to disconnect from the national grid:

Volta region: Total amount owed ECG - GH¢15, 163,879

Kpeve Government Hospital - GH¢750, 147.70

Ho Municipal Hospital - GH¢1,247,730

Ho Teaching Hospital (3 meters) - GH¢5,808,989

Hohoe Municipal Hospital - GH¢2,472, 043

Keta Municipal Hospital - GH¢410, 983

Ketu South Hospital - GH¢1, 706,390

Sogakope District Hospital GH¢1, 437,822

Worawora Government Hospital GH¢1, 329,767

Accra East Region: Total amount owed ECG - GH¢66, 643,680.32

37 Military Hospital - GH¢33, 477,392.71

Police Hospital - GH¢6, 109,568

Dodowa District Hospital - GH¢ 3,629,966

Pantang Hospital - GH¢5, 342,310

Lekma Hospital - GH¢2, 602,464

La General Hospital - GH¢642,954

University of Ghana Hospital - GH¢2, 249,767

Achimota Hospital - GH¢2, 502,589

Kwabenya Hospital - GH¢10, 086,666

Tema Region Total amount owed ECG - GH¢8, 227,299.48

Community 22 Polyclinic - GH¢720, 245

Akuse Govt Hospital - GH¢1, 723,768

Battor Hospital - GH¢1, 837,613

General Hospital - GH¢242, 078

Kpone Health Center - GH¢379, 520

Ministry of Health - GH¢378, 864

Municipal Health - GH¢112, 375

Poly Clinic Nungua - GH¢414, 589

Sege Polyclinic - GH¢393, 680

Somanya District Hospital - GH¢1, 352,341

Urban Health - GH¢672, 222

Accra West Region: Total amount owed ECG - GH¢55, 782,569.71

Bortianor Polyclinic - GH¢442, 468

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital - GH¢10, 216,075

Nsawam Hospital - GH¢2, 814,584

Oduman Polyclinic - GH¢713, 520

Ridge Regional Hospital - GH¢41, 595,921

Central Region: Total amount owed ECG - GH¢21, 313,839.75

Ankaful Psychiatric - GH¢2, 225,745

Cape Coast Municipal Hospital - GH¢2, 351,591

Central Regional Hospital (Two meters) - GH¢7,048,927

District Hospital -GH¢1,592,822

Trauma Hospital Winneba - GH¢1, 418,389

Twifo Praso New Hospital (Two meters) - GH¢5,826,432

Winneba Govt Hospital - GH¢849, 929

Eastern Region: Total amount owed ECG - GH¢21, 031,322

Abirim Dist Hospital - GH¢1, 266,455

Government Hospital - GH¢2, 204,650

Asamankese Hospital - GH¢1, 202,252

Begoro Govt Hospital - GH¢987, 753

Ministry of Health - GH¢1, 289,724

Kibi Govt Hospital (Two meters) - GH¢2,947,367

Government Hospital - GH¢6, 941,454

Koforidua SDA Hospital - GH¢314, 752

Kwahu Govt Hospital - GH¢1, 879,985

St. Dominic Hospital - GH¢1, 996,924

Ashanti Region: Total amount owed ECG - GH¢50, 045,753.72

Agogo Hospital - GHc3, 290,722

Konongo Govt Hospital - GH¢2, 066,549

Kumawu Distric Hospital - GH¢217, 879

Mamhya Govt Hospital (Two meters) - GH¢2,026,944

Mampong Maternity Hospital GH¢299, 775

Bekwai Distric Hospital - GH¢2, 721,858

Government Hospital - GH¢1, 908,530

Fomena Govt Hospital - GH¢300, 360

Obuasi Govt Hospital - GH¢1, 022,440

Atonsu Govt Hospital - GH¢2, 860,326

Bibiani Govt Hospital - GH¢1, 279,540

Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital GHc (Two meters) - GH¢27,265,226

SDA Hospital Kwadaso - GH¢506, 361

St. Patrick Hospital Offinso - GH¢2, 248,319

Suntreso Govt Hospital - GH¢2, 030,915

Western Region: Total amount owed ECG - GH¢22, 312,253