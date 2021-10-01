His reactions come after the Ministry of Communication disclosed that the re-registration of SIM cards will commence today, October 1, 2021.
Franklin Cudjoe questions govt's order for all SIM cards to be re-registered
The President of policy think-tank IMANI Ghana, Franklin Cudjoe, has questioned the government's order to Ghanaians to re-register all SIM cards in the country.
The exercise will last till March 2022 and it is intended to curb the mobile phone fraud menace.
Earlier, Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia commenting on the development said "we all have to do that otherwise we'll lose that SIM card. That will really give us a real identity for all MoMo transactions. For example, it takes away fraud that is taking place like SIM box and through MoMo."
The Ministry of Communication also said users will require the National Identification card also known as Ghana card to be able to register their SIM cards and any SIM which is not registered at the end of this exercise will be blocked.
However, Franklin Cudjoe said the telecommunication companies must identify and block those fake cards instead of asking millions of Ghanaians who have already registered their sim cards legitimately to re-register.
In a Facebook post, he said "If there are fake SIM cards in the system, how is that the doing of those millions of us who registered earlier legitimately?"
"Shouldn't the Telcos be asked to identify and block those fake cards? Exactly how will the National ID card being the sole identity requirement for a RE-REGISTRATION of all SIM cards prevent the infiltration of fakes? Nor can any ID actually do so? So, if we all yield and re-register, we will not have fake IDs, ever? And if there are fakes in the near future, we all get asked to re-register again? What is this?" he asked.
