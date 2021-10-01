The exercise will last till March 2022 and it is intended to curb the mobile phone fraud menace.

Earlier, Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia commenting on the development said "we all have to do that otherwise we'll lose that SIM card. That will really give us a real identity for all MoMo transactions. For example, it takes away fraud that is taking place like SIM box and through MoMo."

The Ministry of Communication also said users will require the National Identification card also known as Ghana card to be able to register their SIM cards and any SIM which is not registered at the end of this exercise will be blocked.

However, Franklin Cudjoe said the telecommunication companies must identify and block those fake cards instead of asking millions of Ghanaians who have already registered their sim cards legitimately to re-register.

In a Facebook post, he said "If there are fake SIM cards in the system, how is that the doing of those millions of us who registered earlier legitimately?"