ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Husbands and wives now suspect each other due to economic hardship — Mahama

Emmanuel Tornyi

Due to economic hardship in Ghana, husbands and wives now suspect each other, former President John Mahama has said.

John Mahama
John Mahama

According to him, husbands are accusing wives of mismanagement of housekeeping monies when they go to the market while wives are also accusing husbands of their inability to increase the monies due to the economic hardship in the country.

Recommended articles

He stated that it is no fault of wives to ask for an increment in "chop money" of GH¢20 because prices of foodstuff have risen astronomically.

Addressing delegates and party supporters in Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese in the Central Region, Mahama said the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has always used COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war as an excuse for his poor performance as the head of state.

He said "It is all lies... We are not kids."

ADVERTISEMENT

Traders and service providers have raised prices due to the economic crisis.

Ghana's cost of living has risen exponentially with inflation reaching almost 40%, one of the highest levels in the last years.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mac Palm

Treason felony suspect, Dr. Mac Palm dies

Accident

9 die in fatal accident on Accra-Kumasi highway

Ken Ofori-Atta

Here are the proposed tax measures introduced by the government

Ghanaian women named in Forbes 2023 most influential list

3 Ghanaians named in Forbes 2023 Most Influential African Women list