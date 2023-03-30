Husbands and wives now suspect each other due to economic hardship — Mahama

He stated that it is no fault of wives to ask for an increment in "chop money" of GH¢20 because prices of foodstuff have risen astronomically.

Addressing delegates and party supporters in Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese in the Central Region, Mahama said the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has always used COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war as an excuse for his poor performance as the head of state.

He said "It is all lies... We are not kids."

Traders and service providers have raised prices due to the economic crisis.