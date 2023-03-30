According to him, husbands are accusing wives of mismanagement of housekeeping monies when they go to the market while wives are also accusing husbands of their inability to increase the monies due to the economic hardship in the country.
Husbands and wives now suspect each other due to economic hardship — Mahama
Due to economic hardship in Ghana, husbands and wives now suspect each other, former President John Mahama has said.
He stated that it is no fault of wives to ask for an increment in "chop money" of GH¢20 because prices of foodstuff have risen astronomically.
Addressing delegates and party supporters in Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese in the Central Region, Mahama said the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has always used COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war as an excuse for his poor performance as the head of state.
He said "It is all lies... We are not kids."
Traders and service providers have raised prices due to the economic crisis.
Ghana's cost of living has risen exponentially with inflation reaching almost 40%, one of the highest levels in the last years.
