He said he does not fear for his life because death is inevitable.

The maverick MP speaking with Joy News said he walks from his house to the Ministries to go about his business, without any form of protection such as bodyguards.

Hre said "I believe all die-be-die, whatever happens, one day definitely you gonna go so I don't let death intimidate me in order not to live my normal life. I'm just free whatever happens so be it.

'Why do I need protection? I'm free. I don't need anybody to go with me to the Ministries. I walk across."

Kennedy Agyapong vowed to deal with all fake pastors who are taking advantage of vulnerable persons in society.

Bishop Daniel Obinim

He's as well seeking the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) to commence investigations into the activities of some men of God in the country.

The MP has been embroiled in a heated feud with Bishop Obinim of the International God's Way Church after he [Kennedy Agyapong] sought to expose the shady under-dealings of the Bishop on NET2 television.

Agyapong said complaints against Obinim include death threats on the lives of several persons, sketchy money transfers, and his use of the logo of the Ghana Police Service to declare persons wanted.

He said also under investigation is a viral video where the controversial preacher is hitting and 'cursing' a girl with Asthma during a televised broadcast.

He said "Me, I am not afraid to tell you, you threw me a challenge and I have gone head-to-head with you. I reported I took the witnesses there. Read my lips, because I am not afraid of you."

The preacher has since been released on bail.