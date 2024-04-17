Addressing staff members in his final formal meeting on Monday, April 15, Dr Ofori-Tenkorang highlighted the inherent conflict of interest in receiving board fees while also determining the frequency of board meetings. He emphasized that adhering strictly to his entitlements, as stipulated by law, could potentially lead to inflated meeting schedules aimed at personal gain.
I didn't take sitting allowance, or board fees in my 7-year tenure at SSNIT - Ofori-Tenkorang
Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang, the outgoing Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has disclosed his decision to forego board fees and sitting allowances throughout his seven-year tenure, in a bid to ensure fiscal responsibility and ethical leadership.
"I saw a conflict because I, by and large, determine how many meetings to have in a particular month," Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang explained. "If each time I call for a meeting, I get paid, then as you can imagine, something that can be done in one meeting may spill into 2 or more meetings, because I’ll get paid more."
Despite being legally entitled to various benefits, including first-class travel accommodations and generous per diems for international flights, Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang opted for a more frugal approach. He chose to travel in the same class as other executives and abolished provisions that would have allowed him to claim additional per diems for travel days.
"I revised down my approved conditions of service not to fly first class for my foreign travels, even though I was entitled to it," Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang stated. "With the cooperation of the EXCO, we removed the so-called travel days’ provision where one collects full per diem when you’re in the air."
Dr Ofori-Tenkorang's decision to forgo personal benefits aligns with his commitment to reducing the Trust's expenditure and promoting transparency. He urged staff members to exercise prudence in their demands to safeguard the public's trust in SSNIT's management.
"The good book says all things are lawful but not all things are helpful," Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang remarked. "Among others, which I do not wish to enumerate here, I have made my fair share of personal sacrifices for the Trust."
As Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang steps down from his role, his legacy of integrity and financial stewardship will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on SSNIT and its stakeholders.
