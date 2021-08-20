The former president said he jailed appointees who were found guilty of corruption while others resigned.

He said such a development is yet to happen in Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration.

“You have people who were in my government standing trial. Some of them have been sent to prison. So a lot of the corruption that is happening will be happening under the current dispensation. The Special Prosecutor is virtually his only instrument in dealing with corruption. Unfortunately, his first Special Prosecutor did not get the kind of cooperation he needed to be able to do the work that he had been given,” he said.

Speaking on a Tamale-based radio station during his thank-you tour of the Northern Region, the former president charged the newly appointed Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng to be neutral in discharging his duties.

“We hope that those things will be corrected under this new Special Prosecutor, who is a young, enterprising lawyer. He’s got a brilliant career.”

The former President had earlier chided the current administration for creating new regions yet no development is going on in those regions.

Speaking at a gathering of party executives and supporters at Nalerigu, Mr. Mahama said what makes a region is infrastructural projects and not just boundaries demarcating regions.

"You cannot just create regions in the name. The regions must be worthy of being called regions. And it is the infrastructure that makes a region a region."