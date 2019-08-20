It will be recalled that NAM1 was arrested in Dubai towards the end of last year over allegations that he defrauded another businessman.

However, the embattled businessman has since been acquitted, discharged and cleared from the allegations levelled against him.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, NAM1 opened up on his experiences while on detention in Dubai.

According to him, although he feels refined now, his detention has made him look older than his actual age.

“While my detention in Dubai was a harrowing, daunting, terrific and horrific experience, I am grateful to God because I feel very refined.

"It has made me older than my age as we grow in our experiences and not in years,” he told a gathered media.

Menzgold has had to deal with a lot of trouble following disagreements with the Bank of Ghana (BoG) regarding its operations.

Towards the end of last year, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) shut down the company over its gold trading activities.

Customers who have their investments locked up with the gold dealership firm has since been agitating for a refund.

NAM1 noted that Menzgold is not a Ponzi scheme, as many have suggested, adding that they are working to meet the expectations of the aggrieved customers.

“Together, we are very conscious of our responsibilities towards you our cherished esteemed customers and we will do everything we can to individually and collectively meet your expectations,” he noted.