I will never legalize homosexuality - Akufo-Addo


LGBT Rights I will never legalize homosexuality - Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo said this at Global Evangelical Church’s 2018 SYNOD on the theme, “Effective Discipleship; The Cross and our Commitment.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has declared that homosexuality will never be legalised under his government.

He said, "Let me assure that this government has no plans to change the law on same-sex marriage. We have no authority and we will not seek any authority to do so".

Nana Addo said this at Global Evangelical Church’s 2018 SYNOD on the theme, “Effective Discipleship; The Cross and our Commitment.

There have been an intensified calls for the legalisation of same-sex freedom in the country by pro gay individuals and some foreign leaders in Ghana recently.

The outgoing United States of America Ambassador to Ghana, Robert Jackson had said in an interview that Ghana is slow getting to the point where it will be difficult not to make the rights of gays legal.

However, the President in an assurance to a caution by the Rt. Rev Setorwu Kwadzo Ofori, the Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church, to him not to under any circumstances, bow to international pressure calling for the legalization of same-sex marriage in Ghana.

