ICGC shares Bible verse supporting #FreetheCitizens, says the poor are oppressed

This post comes amid rising tensions following the recent arrest of Oliver Barker-Vormawor and 12 other members of the Democracy Hub. The activists, part of the #StopGalamseyNow movement, have been remanded in police custody for two weeks after their initial court appearance. The group faces several charges, including conspiracy to commit unlawful assembly, unlawful assembly, offensive conduct conducive to the breach of the peace, and assault on a public officer.

Barker-Vormawor, who had previously missed a court session due to health issues, pleaded not guilty to all charges. His arrest followed allegations of unlawful conduct during a weekend demonstration organised by Democracy Hub.

The protests, held on the 21st and 22nd of September 2024, aimed to pressure the government into taking urgent action against illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey. Demonstrators raised concerns over the environmental destruction caused by galamsey, which has polluted water bodies and exacerbated the country’s economic challenges. Tensions escalated during the demonstration at the 37 Military Intersections in Accra, where police clashed with protesters.

In response to growing concerns over Barker-Vormawor’s health, the Ghana Police Service refuted claims that he was denied medical care. They confirmed that both he and another protester, Fanny Otoo, were treated at the Police Hospital.

As the #FreetheCitizens campaign continues to gain momentum, many have interpreted ICGC’s Bible verse post as a subtle recognition of the injustices faced by the poor and marginalised in Ghana, further fuelling the public debate over citizens’ rights to protest and the government’s duty to address the nation’s pressing issues.