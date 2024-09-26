Barker-Vormawor and 12 other Democracy Hub protesters remanded for 2 weeks

The group is set to return to court on 8th October 2024 to face multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit unlawful assembly, unlawful assembly, unlawful damage, offensive conduct conducive to breach of the peace, assault on a public officer, defacement of public property, and stealing.
Oliver Barker-Vormawor, alongside 12 fellow members of the Democracy Hub, has been remanded in police custody for two weeks following their initial court appearance.
Barker-Vormawor, who had previously missed a court session due to health issues, pleaded not guilty to all charges. His arrest occurred amid allegations of unlawful conduct during the group’s demonstration over the preceding weekend.
In response to concerns about Barker-Vormawor’s well-being, the Ghana Police Service refuted claims that he had been denied medical care. They clarified that both Barker-Vormawor and another member of the group, Fanny Otoo, were admitted to the Police Hospital after reporting ill health.
The protests that led to their arrests took place over the weekend of 21st and 22nd September 2024 at the 37 Intersection in Accra. Organised by the Democracy Hub, the demonstration aimed to spotlight the ongoing illegal mining crisis, commonly referred to as galamsey, as well as alleged economic mismanagement by the government. Of the more than 50 protesters arrested during the event, 39 were remanded by the Accra Circuit Court. While 28 were placed in police custody, 11 were sent to prison custody. The court has scheduled the next appearances for most of the accused on 8th October, while the remaining nine are set to appear on 11th October.
The serious charges facing the protesters include conspiracy, unlawful assembly, causing unlawful damage, offensive conduct conducive to breach of the peace, and assault on a public officer. As they were escorted to court, members of the Democracy Hub were seen handcuffed and transported in a heavily secured bus, reflecting the heightened security measures surrounding the case.