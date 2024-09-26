Barker-Vormawor and 12 other Democracy Hub protesters remanded for 2 weeks

In response to concerns about Barker-Vormawor’s well-being, the Ghana Police Service refuted claims that he had been denied medical care. They clarified that both Barker-Vormawor and another member of the group, Fanny Otoo, were admitted to the Police Hospital after reporting ill health.

The protests that led to their arrests took place over the weekend of 21st and 22nd September 2024 at the 37 Intersection in Accra. Organised by the Democracy Hub, the demonstration aimed to spotlight the ongoing illegal mining crisis, commonly referred to as galamsey, as well as alleged economic mismanagement by the government. Of the more than 50 protesters arrested during the event, 39 were remanded by the Accra Circuit Court. While 28 were placed in police custody, 11 were sent to prison custody. The court has scheduled the next appearances for most of the accused on 8th October, while the remaining nine are set to appear on 11th October.