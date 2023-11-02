IGP encourages year-round events to boost economy with assured security

Addressing a gathering of event organizers and Ghana Tourism Authority representatives during a meeting at the Police headquarters, Dr. Dampare emphasized the police's readiness to collaborate with event organizers across the country.

He stressed the importance of addressing all security concerns comprehensively to create an enabling environment for a wide range of events.

"We believe that events in Ghana should go beyond December because we are always ready to protect you and the patrons of your event. Tourism is a huge boost for the economy, and we should try to hold major events across the country throughout the year because the police will protect you and your events," the IGP remarked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, Dr. Akuffo Dampare pledged to establish a close relationship between the police and event organizers, with collaboration between the Ghana Tourism Authority to promote the hosting of events throughout the year, which would not only benefit the organizers but also contribute to the prosperity and recognition of Ghana.

Pulse Ghana

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Kwasi Agyeman, expressed his gratitude for the significant support extended by the Police. He described the opportunity to interact with the Police management as unprecedented and was overwhelmed by their openness to engage with tourism operators and event organizers.

This collaboration is expected to foster a stronger partnership between law enforcement agencies and the event industry, boosting the Ghanaian economy through various cultural, entertainment, and tourism events held year-round.