Dr. Dampare assured event planners of unwavering police support to maintain security during their activities.
IGP encourages year-round events to boost economy with assured security
The Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has extended an appeal to event organizers across Ghana, encouraging them to diversify their schedules throughout the year as a means to stimulate the economy.
Addressing a gathering of event organizers and Ghana Tourism Authority representatives during a meeting at the Police headquarters, Dr. Dampare emphasized the police's readiness to collaborate with event organizers across the country.
He stressed the importance of addressing all security concerns comprehensively to create an enabling environment for a wide range of events.
"We believe that events in Ghana should go beyond December because we are always ready to protect you and the patrons of your event. Tourism is a huge boost for the economy, and we should try to hold major events across the country throughout the year because the police will protect you and your events," the IGP remarked.
Furthermore, Dr. Akuffo Dampare pledged to establish a close relationship between the police and event organizers, with collaboration between the Ghana Tourism Authority to promote the hosting of events throughout the year, which would not only benefit the organizers but also contribute to the prosperity and recognition of Ghana.
The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Kwasi Agyeman, expressed his gratitude for the significant support extended by the Police. He described the opportunity to interact with the Police management as unprecedented and was overwhelmed by their openness to engage with tourism operators and event organizers.
This collaboration is expected to foster a stronger partnership between law enforcement agencies and the event industry, boosting the Ghanaian economy through various cultural, entertainment, and tourism events held year-round.
Dr. Dampare's call for year-round events highlights the potential of the tourism and events sector as a catalyst for economic growth. With the police's commitment to maintaining security, this initiative has the potential to bring about positive changes for the country's economy and its vibrant event industry.
