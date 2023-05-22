IGP meets contestants in Kumawu by-election today

Ahead of the by-election, the NDC has accused the NPP of vote-buying after several roads that had been abandoned in the constituency for many years were fixed. Other major projects in the constituency have also commenced.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday encouraged voters in the Kumawu constituency to vote massively for the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate.

While a former President, John Dramani Mahama is making a strong case for the NDC, President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia are convincing delegates to vote for their party’s candidate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Dampare had earlier touched base with the Police deployment in the area over the weekend. He assessed the security preparedness ahead of the Tuesday May 23, 2023 polls.

Pulse Ghana

He also interacted with the public, walk through the street and assess the general security ahead of the upcoming Kumawu Constituency by-election.