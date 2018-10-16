Pulse.com.gh logo
IGP shakes up police service; Cephas Arthur moved to Mamprobi


Massive shake-up in police service; Cephas Arthur moved to Mamprobi

District Commander at East Legon, Superintendent Cephas Arthur has been moved to the Mamprobi district as the new Director.

  Published: 2018-10-16
Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu

Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu

There have been major changes at the top hierarchy of the Ghana Police Service involving some senior officers.

Reports indicate that the reassignments take immediate effect.

District Commander at East Legon, Superintendent Cephas Arthur has been moved to the Mamprobi district as the new Director.

DCOP Simon Yaw Afeku, Director-General (DG) in charge of Operations is now the Director General in charge of ICT at the Ghana Police headquarters.

DCOP Patric Adusei Sarpong, who was the DG, L&P, per the memo, is now the Regional Commander for the Ashanti Region.

DCOP G. Owusu-Boateng, former Ashanti Regional Commander is now the Regional Commander for the Brong Ahafo Region.

Superintendent Cephas Arthur moved to Mamprobi

Superintendent Cephas Arthur moved to Mamprobi

 

DCOP Edward J. Oyirifi-Akrofi, former Northern Regional Commander is now the Commander of Tema.

DCOP Francis Ebenezer Doku, who was the Volta Regional Commander, is now the Volta Regional Commander.

Others District directors have also been transferred to other places.

Some districts that have had their directors sent elsewhere includes: Kpesie, Tarkwa division, Kaneshie division, Agona Swedru division, Walewale, Nkawie, Amasaman, Damango and Tolon.

However, on September 26, Inspector General of Police (IGP) David Asante Apeatu conducted a massive personnel shake-up.

This shake-up has seen the appointment of a deputy IGP.

The Police administration appointed the Director General of Administration, Commissioner of Police (COP), Oppong Boanuh as the new Deputy Inspector General of Police(IGP).

The Deputy IGP position which is part of the Police Service Regulations under CI 76, has been vacant for many years.

