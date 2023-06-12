I’ll be a dependable partner of the judiciary – Akufo-Addo to new Chief Justice

The President also said Justice Torkornoo has what it takes to repose public confidence in the Judiciary.

“The choice of Justice Gertrude Torkornoo as the 15th Chief Justice was not a particularly difficult one to make in view of her level of qualification, the number of years spent with distinction at the bench, and the superior court of judicature.”

He emphasised the importance of a strong collaboration between the Executive and the Judiciary, rooted in mutual respect, to foster good governance for the Ghanaian people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to assure chief justice Gertrude Torkonoo that just as I did with her predecessor, I will be a dependable and trustworthy partner of the judiciary so that the Executive and the Judiciary can work together in the spirit of mutual respect to consolidate the tenets of good governance for the benefit of the Ghanaian people,” he said on Monday at the Jubilee House.

Pulse Ghana

Acknowledging the challenges faced by the nation, President Akufo-Addo highlighted the need for unity among all sectors of society, including the private and public sectors, security services, political parties, civil society, religious bodies, and traditional authorities. He called for collective efforts to address the difficulties arising from global developments, which Ghana has had little control over.

“The appointment of a new Chief Justice is taking place at a time when our nation is attempting to overcome challenges that have arisen from external factors beyond our control. It is our collective duty to work together, with different views and perspectives, for the betterment of the Ghanaian project,” President Akufo-Addo emphasized.

She becomes the third female in Ghana’s history to occupy that position at the Supreme Court.

ADVERTISEMENT