He revealed that his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, is understanding and accommodates him when he's away from home.

According to him, "I can stay away from home for a whole week and when I happen to be home, too, I leave early for work and return late, sometimes between 10 pm and 11 pm.

Nana Addo and Rebecca Akufo-Addo

"Some woman will not understand but I’m lucky my wife does".

Speaking Kumasi-based Kessben FM in the Ashanti region as part of his three-day tour, he said "I'm very fortified and I don’t have too much worries about what’s happening in my house...She is also a very busy woman".

"So, I'm saying when you get an understanding woman like that, it helps," he added.