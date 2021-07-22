I’m not coming as Special Prosecutor to stop corruption - Kissi Agyebeng

He said if confirmed as the Special Prosecutor, he cannot end corruption but he will make it unattractive in the country.
Kissi Agyebeng, the Special Prosecutor nominee has stressed that he is not taking up the role to end corruption abruptly in Ghana.
Appearing before the Appointments Committee on Thursday, Agyebeng said he is coming with his own strategy to help President Nana Akufo-Addo fight corruption.
“There is no way I can stop corruption. But, I’m going to make corruption very costly to engage in”, he said.
“I am my own man and I’m coming with my own mind,” Agyebeng told the committee.
Agyebeng was nominated by the Attorney General, Godfrey Dame Yeboah as Ghana’s next Special Prosecutor.
Mr Agyebeng was called to the Bar in October 2003. He holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Ghana and Master of Laws (LLM) degree from Dalhouse University and Cornell Law School.
He is a law lecturer at the Faculty of Law of the University of Ghana and engaged in private law practice.
A statement signed by Mr Eugene Arhin Director of Communication at the Presidency noted that the President is hopeful parliament will expedite the confirmation process of Mr. Agyebeng so he can assume the position without delay.
It is recalled that President Akufo-Addo on November 16, 2020, accepted the resignation of Mr Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor.
In accordance with section 13 (8) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act 2017 (Act 959), there is the need to appoint a replacement to occupy the office as a special prosecutor six months after the position becomes vacant.
