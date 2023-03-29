It'll be politically suicidal if Nana Addo fails to sign anti-LGBTQI+ bill — Sam George

He said "The President will be requested by Parliament to sign the bill into law. It will be politically suicidal, and it will mark the sound of a dead mill on his abysmal government if he said he was not going to sign that bill into law. That will be the beginning of the collapse of his government and his legacy. And so I don’t want to have that thought because I think that his advisers and handlers will advise him accordingly."

Nana Addo answering a question asked at the Jubilee House on Monday, March 27, 2023, when US Vice President Kamala Harris called on him, confirmed that the bill is currently before Parliament and yet to be approved by the lawmakers.

He said: "It hasn't been passed, so the statement that there is legislation in Ghana to that effect is not accurate."

The Bill if passed into law proposes jail terms for people who engage in same-sex activities and various forms of support for the LGBTQ+ community.

The anti-LGBTQ bill, titled, "The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021", was submitted to Parliament in June 2021.

The bill, among others, seeks to make it a crime to be LGBTQ+ or to advocate LGBTQ+ rights. Offenders could face jail terms.

Section 6 of the LGBTQI+ bill, states that "a person commits an offence if the person holds out as any other sexual or gender identity that is contrary to the binary categories of male and female."

However, the Bill in Section 6 (c), (f) (ii), and (g) (ii), exempts intersex people who 'agree' to undergo sexual reassignment to correct their 'abnormality'.

