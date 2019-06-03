It will be recalled that some Members of Parliament are taking steps for action against pastors and churches cashing in on the gullibility of the public.

According to Parliament, the state must step in with legislation to clamp down on what they term as abuse of congregants, especially by 'one-man' churches.

The campaign to regulate churches in the country has not gone down well with many pastors and men of God.

The General overseer of Hope Generation Ministry International Eric Nana Akwasi Amponsah popularly known as Prophet Computer man has warned that it is the duty of the Christian Council to regulate activities of churches and not parliamentarians and stated that "the wrath of God would fall upon the country if government forcefully close down churches."

However, the Coalition of Gospel Churches and Ministers, Ghana said: "It is very sad to hear a Reverend Minister of the Gospel who was supposed to have defended the faith, turned against Christendom and has gone ahead to fight the Church at this time."

In a statement, the coalition informed the "Speaker of Parliament of Ghana, Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye and the entire Parliament that they have no right to regulate the Church."

The men of God cited reasons to Parliament why they should not regulate the church.

There are credible bodies like the Christian Council, Pentecostal and Charismatic Council and the fathers to correct any wrongdoing if there is any; There are already laws and law enforcement agencies to fight crime; why not empower them?; The Constitution permits freedom of religion; This is an evil attempt to fight the church; They are misinformed on who is a Christian of the Church.

"We are sounding a word of caution to them to desist from this evil adventure and focus on how to improve the livelihood of Ghanaian."