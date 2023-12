Jospong's environmental triumph: COP28 milestone secures global recognition in ITMO credits

The granted ITMO status encompasses four out of the 38 waste treatment plants belonging to Zoomlion Ghana, a subsidiary of JGC, selected for the initial phase of the project aiming to generate approximately 1.5 million tons of carbon dioxide valued at US $20 million from the present until 2030.

ITMO operates within the carbon emissions trading framework, allowing countries to acquire or trade carbon credits internationally. This mechanism not only facilitates the creation of new carbon markets but also contributes to significant global greenhouse gas emissions reductions, as defined under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

According to the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation (MESTI), Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, Ghana was the first country in Africa and the second in the world to have finalized its framework on Article 6.

"Now we are at the forefront, and we are reaping the benefits," he remarked.

He noted that "If climate change mitigation and adaptation are to happen, the real provider of capital should be the private sector with the government enabling them."

His Excellency Amb. Felix Wertli of the Swiss Federal Office for the Environment (BAFU) remarked that the signing of the document was of great significance to the Swiss government in pursuit of reducing carbon emissions to meet the Sustainable Development Goals.

Amb. Wertli highlighted the mutually beneficial nature of the agreement, wherein Ghana reduces emissions and enhances waste management, while Switzerland advances its climate goals. He expressed Switzerland's eagerness to continue strengthening its relationship with Ghana in these endeavors.

An elated Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, the Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group, expressed his thoughts on this historic achievement, stating, "The world is now going green, so we are trying to see how best we can modernize most of our recycling and waste management processes to meet the conditions of the new order." He further disclosed that about 1,000 of Zoomlion's diesel waste trucks are undergoing conversion into electric vehicles in partnership with ZeroNox in the USA.

In a forward-looking declaration, Dr. Agyepong announced the company's plans for extensive climate-related research in 2024. Additionally, the Jospong Group intends to sponsor a number of individuals in climate studies, emphasizing the company's commitment to fostering environmental education.

The Executive Chairman extended gratitude to the Swiss government, UNDP, and the Government of Ghana for acknowledging and recognizing the company's efforts. He acknowledged the pivotal role played by the dedicated staff of the company in achieving this milestone, emphasizing their hard work, commitment, and dedication brought us this far.

