He said Ghana has had too many security challenges since Kan Dapaah was appointed and has not done enough to combat the menace.

His comment follows the reassignment of two Ministers of State by Nana Addo.

The Minister of State at the Ministry of National Security, Bryan Acheampong has swapped positions with Henry Quartey, the Deputy Minister of Interior.

The reassignments take immediate effect.

"Hon. Bryan Acheampong, MP, Minister of State at the Ministry of National Security, is now Minister of State at the Ministry of Interior.

"Hon. Henry Quartey, MP, Deputy Minister for Interior, is now deputy Minister at the Ministry of National Security," a statement from the Presidency said.

However, Adam Bonaa in an interview on Accra-based Class FM said the move is not surprising.

He said: "It is something that some of us were expecting because as of yesterday [Wednesday, 12 February 2020], I got wind of some exchanges between honourable Bryan Acheampong and Kan-Dapaah. But you know, after the leakage of Kan-Dapaah’s tape, it was out there that it was a set-up and some people actually alleged that it could be Bryan Acheampong, which I thought that may not be true, but it’s been lingering, and, so, after the confrontation, the president decided to do it [reshuffle] and fast-forward, now he’s been moved.

"I just think that within the security circles, Kan-Dapaah should be the one who should be going home so that some of these positions are re-aligned well because he has occupied this position for far too long and under his reign, we’ve had too many security challenges," he added.

However, media reports suggests that there has been some talking in government circles and within the security agencies of friction between Bryan Acheampong and the Albert Kan-Dapaah.