Ketu South floods: Close all schools — Dzifa Gomashie

Several communities have been flooded due to the heavy downpour over the past weeks, rendering hundreds of residents homeless and in some cases resulting in the closure of schools and churches.

The MP's first point of call was the Viepe Electoral Area in Aflao, Agbozume North and South Electoral areas in Agbozume, then to Dagbakope in the Kpoglu Electoral area in Klikor, where she sympathized with Samuel Dagba whose house was destroyed by a big tree uprooted by the storm.

Dzifa Gomashie then moved to Hatsukope primary school and its environs which have equally been affected by spillage from the Alorgui lagoon, making it impossible for students to cross over to school, alongside several residents who have been chased out of their homes by the merciless floods.

In an interview on Accra-based Citi FM on Monday, June 12, 2023, the MP said "I think what we should do is to close down the schools in the three traditional areas affected by the flooding. That is Klikor, Agbozume and Aflao. My fear is that anything can happen when these children are wading through the floodwaters. It is scary, I was born by the seaside, and my house is also at the beach, but I am terrified of water. What I saw this weekend has even scared me more."

Stating that the situation is so dire, the Ketu South MP indicated that the amount of water seen on the roads was the same in the rooms of people so they cannot even sleep in their rooms.