In an interview with Angel FM in Accra, after Josephine Panyin Mensah [Kidnapped woman] was reported found on Tuesday, September 21, the Minister disputed the nine-month pregnancy of the victim.
Kidnapped 'Taadi' woman was never pregnant - Western Regional Minister
The Western Region Minister, Kwabena Otchere Darko-Mensah, has revealed that the 28-year-old woman who was kidnapped in Takoradi was not pregnant.
He told the interviewer that a preliminary investigation conducted on the supposed missing but found “pregnant woman” reveals she wasn’t pregnant.
Mr. Darko-Mensah opined that the medical officer who examined Josephine when she was found at the Axim Government Hospital told him that the 28-year-old was never pregnant as it has been widely publicised.
"From the BNI’s preliminary investigations they said this whole story was fake and the medical doctor who took care of her said she wasn’t pregnant,” he revealed.
Madam Mensah was found in Axim after five days of search. She did not return home after her Thursday, September 16, dawn routine walk.
Meanwhile, Josephine Panyin Mensa is responding to treatment at the Axim Government Hospital.
