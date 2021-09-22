Kidnapped 'Taadi' woman was never pregnant - Western Regional Minister

He told the interviewer that a preliminary investigation conducted on the supposed missing but found “pregnant woman” reveals she wasn’t pregnant.

Mr. Darko-Mensah opined that the medical officer who examined Josephine when she was found at the Axim Government Hospital told him that the 28-year-old was never pregnant as it has been widely publicised.

"From the BNI’s preliminary investigations they said this whole story was fake and the medical doctor who took care of her said she wasn’t pregnant,” he revealed.

Madam Mensah was found in Axim after five days of search. She did not return home after her Thursday, September 16, dawn routine walk.