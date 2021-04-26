RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Kissi Agyebeng nominated as next Special Prosecutor

Authors:

Evans Annang

A private legal practitioner, Kissi Agyebeng has been nominated to take over as the next Special Prosecutor.

Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng
Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng Pulse Ghana

He succeeds Martin Amidu, who resigned last year.

In a letter to the Presidency, the Attorney-General, Godfred Dame, said he was satisfied that “Kissi Agyebeng possesses the requisite expertise on corruption and corruption-related matters, is of high moral character and proven integrity and satisfies all the other requirements stipulated in section 13(1) and (2) of Act 959.”

Section 13(8) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959) requires the President to appoint a person qualified for appointment as Special Prosecutor to that position, within six months of the Office of Special Prosecutor becoming vacant.

He was called to the Ghana Bar in October 2003 and holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Ghana, as well as, Master of Laws (LLM) degrees from Schulich School of Law, Dalhousie University, Canada and Cornell Law School, USA.

READ HIS NOMINATION LETTER BELOW

kissi-agyebeng-statement
kissi-agyebeng-statement Pulse Ghana
kissi-agyebeng-statement1
kissi-agyebeng-statement1 Pulse Ghana

