His comments come at the back of the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia who has asked all CEOs and Director-Generals of public institutions appointed by the previous administration but were sacked by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to return to post.

The Supreme Court ruled striking out some provisions of the Presidential (Transition) Act 2012 (Act 845).

Section 14 of the Act terminates the appointment of the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Public Corporations upon assumption of office by a new president.

In its ruling, the Supreme Court described the provisions of the Presidential Transition, 2012 as unconstitutional and void.

"To the extent that Section 14 of the Presidential (Transition) Act 2012 (Act 845) requires the chief executives or director-general (however described) of public boards or corporations to cease to hold office upon the assumption of office by a person elected as President of the Republic of Ghana, the same is hereby declared to be unconstitutional and void for being in contravention of articles 190 and 191 of the Constitution," the court held.

Asiedu Nketia in a statement asked all former CEOs and Director-Generals affected by the repealed Act to "take appropriate steps to vindicate their rights in the appropriate fora."

But Kofi Bentil in a Facebook post said "Laws are not applied retrospectively, we won’t go back and undo what is already done.

"Those who yielded their positions earlier have nothing to go to, once a while we all learn that it’s good to have Lawyers around and consult them."

Read below his Facebook post:

"Dear General,

Regarding your call for previous CEOs to go back and take their jobs, ebei oo General, it won’t work for so many reasons.

1. Laws are not applied retrospectively, we won’t go back and undo what is already done.

2. Those who yielded their positions earlier have nothing to go to, once a while we all learn that it’s good to have Lawyers around and consult them.

If those who were removed were minded to fight like Edudzi’s client they would have saved their Jobs.

Many times I realize Ghanaians want the benefit of everything without the cost. It pays to stand by your convictions instead of Just giving up and hoping someone will do the hard work for you!! They should stay in their hibernation!!!

this ruling goes a very long way to correct the overwhelming power of the President which luminaries like H Kwasi Prempeh have long argued against. Let’s not trivialize and personalize and politicize it. It is real progress in governance. Let’s focus on the future.

God bless our Justices and keep them. Amen!"