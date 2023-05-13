Kojo Bonsu congratulates Mahama on landslide victory

Kojo Bonsu after losing to his opponent Mahama has extended congratulations to the flagbearer elect for coasting such a landslide victory.

The former Kumasi Mayor in an online post extended a call to Mr. Mahama to congratulate him on his victory.

“I have placed a call to H.E. John Dramani Mahama to congratulate him for the landslide victory.

Just as I’ve indicated throughout my campaign, regardless of the outcome of this election I’ll continue to serve the NDC party.”