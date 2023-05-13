Breaking news:
Kojo Bonsu congratulates Mahama on landslide victory

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Former President John Dramani Mahama is coasting to victory as a widely prospective candidate for National Democratic Congress flagbearer to lead the party in the coming 2024 general elections beating his closest contender former Kumasi mayor Kojo Bonsu.

John Mahama
Mr. Mahama faced a stiff contest with Kojo Bonsu following the withdrawal of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor who cited party discrepancies as a reason for stepping down.

Kojo Bonsu after losing to his opponent Mahama has extended congratulations to the flagbearer elect for coasting such a landslide victory.

The former Kumasi Mayor in an online post extended a call to Mr. Mahama to congratulate him on his victory.

“I have placed a call to H.E. John Dramani Mahama to congratulate him for the landslide victory.

Just as I’ve indicated throughout my campaign, regardless of the outcome of this election I’ll continue to serve the NDC party.”

Emerging provisional results so far suggest a landslide victory against his opponent, Kojo Bonsu however, the party is yet to officially confirm former President Mahama’s victory.

