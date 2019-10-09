The students are, however, forced to use the trees as a dining hall.

Kwabeng Anglican SHTS which was established in 1984 by the Koforidua Diocese of the Anglican Church was absorbed into the public education system in 1993 has suffered many infrastructural challenges.

A dining hall facility project and a one-storey classroom block initiated by the NDC government is yet to be completed by the current government and the introduction of the Free SHS policy has led to increasing in the population of the school to about 1,500 worsening the infrastructural challenges.

A first-year student who told Accra-based Starr FM said "We sit under the sun to eat. No dining hall we have to let the seniors sit under the shade while we sit under the sun to eat."

Another student also said "As for the Form two students when the Form ones came we have given our classrooms to them to learn that is why we are sitting under trees, Canopies in the open. These are the classes from your left two Home Econs, here is form 2 -Technical, the other side is Agric class, and where I am here is Business.

"There are a lot of challenges. I am from Madina-Abokobi coming to Kwabeng a place I don’t know. Actually, facilities here are not all that perfect. I am perching with my School Mother in a congested dormitory. I have no textbooks, no exercise book to write they said the President will provide but yet to so we are waiting."