He said this will be to ensure that Ghanaians who are abroad are able to return to register to vote in the 2020 polls.

Ghana’s borders, both land, air and sea, where closed in March following a spike in Coronavirus infections.

Veteran journalist, Abdul Malik Kwaku Baako

Mr. Baako said although the airports are likely to be reopened next month, land borders will remain shut.

“In doing some checks within the corridors of power, hint dropped into my ears possibly, the airports might be reopened 1st September. The land borders will remain closed,” he said on Joy FM’s News File.

This comes after the Electoral Commission (EC) complained that the COVID-19 restrictions have made it difficult for its officials to travel to workers, students and other Ghanaians abroad.

EC Chair Jean Mensa said EC officials are currently unable to travel outside the country to register Ghanaian missions and students on scholarships abroad.

She explained that such people may not be able to partake in the December elections if travel restrictions are kept in place.

However, should the airports be reopened, Ghanaians abroad will be able to return to register for the general elections in December.