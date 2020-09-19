The nurses and midwives had intended to embark on a strike on Monday, September 21, 2020.

However, the Commission moved to secure a 10-day injunction at the Labour Division Court 1 of the High Court on Friday.

An order from the court said all members of the GRNMA are, therefore, restrained from going ahead with their intended strike.

“It is hereby ordered the respondent herein by itself, its executives, officers, members, agents, servants, employees and other persons are hereby restrained from embarking on its intended strike action on Monday, the 21st of September, 2020,” the order read.

The GRNMA, together with the Physician Assistants (PAs) and Anaesthetists (CRAs), had threatened to withdraw their services in protest of their conditions of service.

The Association has had several discussions with government over the issue, but no agreement was reached on Section 97 of Act 651 of the Labour Law, which deals with issues of good faith for stakeholders.

“The proposal of the employer as reported cannot serve the economic interest of all nurses, midwives PAs and CRAs,” the association said in a recent statement, adding that government’s “posture changed for the better but it did not meet their expectations.”