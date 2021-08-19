Some of the students sit on makeshift chairs comprising wooden planks supported by cement blocks and the lucky ones had tables, as others were seen with their books on their thighs and bags on the dusty floor.
Central Region: Aburaman SHS students sit on cement blocks to study
The quality and equity of the Free Senior High School policy that was rolled out amid fanfare is being called into question with the dire infrastructure situation as students of the Aburaman Senior High School in the Abura/Asebu/Kwamankese district of the Central Regio are enduring on a daily basis.
The students in the school are already contending with studying in uncompleted buildings.
Some of the students who spoke with Accra-based Peace FM said it is difficult for them to access water and have had to depend on a well outside the school, which often is not clean.
The students also complained about the lack of classroom desks and as a result sit on their bags, gallons, or cement blocks during teaching.
"Some even had to sit on their sandals or shoes to be able to participate in the lessons," the students stated.
