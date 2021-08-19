RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Central Region: Aburaman SHS students sit on cement blocks to study

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The quality and equity of the Free Senior High School policy that was rolled out amid fanfare is being called into question with the dire infrastructure situation as students of the Aburaman Senior High School in the Abura/Asebu/Kwamankese district of the Central Regio are enduring on a daily basis.

Aburaman Senior High School
Aburaman Senior High School

Some of the students sit on makeshift chairs comprising wooden planks supported by cement blocks and the lucky ones had tables, as others were seen with their books on their thighs and bags on the dusty floor.

Recommended articles

The students in the school are already contending with studying in uncompleted buildings.

Some of the students who spoke with Accra-based Peace FM said it is difficult for them to access water and have had to depend on a well outside the school, which often is not clean.

The students also complained about the lack of classroom desks and as a result sit on their bags, gallons, or cement blocks during teaching.

"Some even had to sit on their sandals or shoes to be able to participate in the lessons," the students stated.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Universities Strike: Court fines UTAG GH¢ 3,000 for wasting its time

Pay our allowance else we'll strike - UTAG threatens gov't

Landlord can't give 3-month grace period before evicting you; “It’s not in our laws” - Rent Control Department

Landlord can't give 3-month grace period before evicting you; “It’s not in our laws” - Rent Control Department

Anglican Church Reverend Father sacked for kissing students

Anglican Priest kissing students

We killed a pregnant woman first - Alleged Kasoa teenage murderers confess

The accused persons