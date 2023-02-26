This directive follows the confirmation of two Lassa Fever cases in Ghana after tests from the Noguchi memorial institute of medical research on February 24.
Lassa Fever: Keep foodstuff, grains, and others in rodent-proof containers – GHS
The Ghana health service has forewarned the public on keeping good hygiene and taking preventive measures to avoid breeding rodents in their homes.
The GHS said effective measures include storing grain and other foodstuffs in rodent-proof containers, disposing of garbage far from the home, maintaining clean households, and keeping cats.
Director General of the GHS, Dr. Kuma Aboagye in a letter said, “Let us also avoid contact with blood and body fluids while caring for sick persons. The Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service, in collaboration with our partners, wishes to assure the general public that all efforts are being made to contain this outbreak and prevent the further spread of the virus,”
Following the notification, the under-listed public health measures have been undertaken.
The first case, according to the statement, was a 40-year-old trader, who was unwell for about two weeks and finally died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.
The second case, who is a contact of the fatal case, is currently on admission but is very stable. So far, 56 contacts have been identified and are being followed up.
Lassa fever (a viral hemorrhagic fever) is endemic in Benin, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Mali, Sierra Leone, and Nigeria.
Ghana recorded its first case in 2011, the Ghana health service said.
