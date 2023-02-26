Lassa Fever: Keep foodstuff, grains, and others in rodent-proof containers – GHS

The GHS said effective measures include storing grain and other foodstuffs in rodent-proof containers, disposing of garbage far from the home, maintaining clean households, and keeping cats.

Director General of the GHS, Dr. Kuma Aboagye in a letter said, “Let us also avoid contact with blood and body fluids while caring for sick persons. The Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service, in collaboration with our partners, wishes to assure the general public that all efforts are being made to contain this outbreak and prevent the further spread of the virus,”

Following the notification, the under-listed public health measures have been undertaken.

The first case, according to the statement, was a 40-year-old trader, who was unwell for about two weeks and finally died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

The second case, who is a contact of the fatal case, is currently on admission but is very stable. So far, 56 contacts have been identified and are being followed up.

Lassa fever (a viral hemorrhagic fever) is endemic in Benin, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Mali, Sierra Leone, and Nigeria.