Widow of late brother of Cecilia Dapaah to sue over alleged stolen $800,000 (AUDIO)

Madam Irene Cansah revealed that she was previously unaware of the money left behind by her late husband, Nana Akwasi Essan II, who was a former Asante chief and passed away in 2022.

However, seasoned journalist Paul Adom-Otchere came to the defense of Cecilia Dapaah, asserting that out of the alleged $1 million stolen by her housemaids, $800,000 actually belonged to her late brother.

During a segment on his show "Good Evening Ghana" on Metro TV, Adom-Otchere clarified that the missing amount included $200,000 belonging to Cecilia Dapaah and an additional 300,000 euros that actually belonged to her husband, Daniel Osei Kufour.

ADVERTISEMENT

The journalist's defense sparked significant public discourse, with opinions divided on the matter. However, in light of these revelations, Madam Cansah is now seeking legal recourse to reclaim the money that she believes rightfully belongs to her late husband's estate.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Sompa FM, Madam Irene Cansah stated, "The money issue you are talking about, I know nothing about it. I heard it in the media just like anyone else. Legally, if indeed there is any such money available, it has to be given to me. My lawyer has assured me he will file a case."

The controversy surrounding the missing funds from Cecilia Dapaah's home has brought immense scrutiny and criticism on the former Sanitation Minister. As the situation unfolds, the public eagerly awaits further developments on the matter.

Madam Cansah's decision to pursue legal action adds another layer of complexity to the unfolding saga, and it remains to be seen how the legal proceedings will proceed. The estate left behind by her late husband is yet to be fully settled, and the alleged $800,000 plays a crucial role in the distribution of assets.

As the case moves forward, attention will remain on Cecilia Dapaah's response and the unfolding legal battle. The public's interest in the matter is a testament to the importance of transparency and accountability in matters involving public figures and their financial affairs.

ADVERTISEMENT