His comments follow the leaked audio recording of the National Chairman of National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, in which he was heard planning to use a series of politically motivated kidnappings ahead of polls planned for 2020.

Responding to the leak tape at a Victory Walk Saturday, Mr Mahama urged his supporters the dismiss the leaked tape with the contempt its deserves because it is a distraction.

“Our opponents are good at propaganda and they will come up from time to time with things to distract us. This issue of a [leaked] tape is just a distraction. Dismiss it with the contempt it deserves. Let us focus. Our message must be to the Ghanaian people,” the NDC flagbearer said.

He said the party should focus on what it can do for Ghanaians and put a stop to the "endless" arguments" with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

"It is only a government that has too much time on its hands because it is not working, that will have time to go and bug the office of its opponents," he said.

“We do not have time for that. Let us focus our message and tell Ghanaians what we can do for them. We already have a track record. We have governed this country before and so let us focus on the things we can do for Ghanaians to make their lives better and not be distracted by the shenanigans of the NPP party.”