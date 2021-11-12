LGBQI rights isn’t modernization; it’s stupidity – NDC MP

In an interview with Ghanaweb, the lawmaker said the West is trying to impose a culture that is no ours on us.

“It is another form of trying to re-colonize us. It is against our culture; it is an affront to our beliefs. It is an affront to our religions; it is an affront to our social being and it is an affront to our laws. Show me one single ethnic group in Ghana or one single tribe or one single religion that supports LGBTQ,” he said.

He went on to state, in response to a question on whether or not this is not because of modernization, that the acts of persons engaged in homosexuality, is pure stupidity and a thing that is nonsensical.

“I don’t call it modernization: I call it stupidity. What do they mean by modernization? It is against our values so it is modernizing to disagree and outlaw polygamy in Europe and America, and it is modernizing to accept LGBTQ nonsense.”

“As a matter of fact, the LGBTQ plans, you don’t even know what it means. So, this idea of modernization or civilization for me is utterly nonsense,” he said.

The public hearing on the anti-gay Bill which started yesterday under the auspices of the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament has been temporarily suspended.

The Chairman of the Committee, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, cited time constraints as the reason for the suspension of the hearings. “We haven’t finished with the public hearings. There are other memoranda that we have received but we are constrained with time and we cannot predict what time we would have to meet and continue,” he was quoted as saying.

Pulse Ghana

The Committee is expected to give audience to the authors of over 150 memoranda on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill.