Mahama criticises Akufo-Addo's legacy of electoral violence

The NDC's presidential candidate referred to the instances of electoral violence that transpired in Ayawaso West Wuogon in 2019, as well as the tragic killing of eight innocent citizens in 2020.

Through a tweet, Mahama conveyed his belief that subjecting political opponents to brutality during elections contradicts the values of contemporary society, especially when it occurs within the same party, emphasising that the events in Ayawaso West Wuogon and the loss of innocent lives in 2020 continue to blemish the legacies of both leaders

Mahama further noted that violence seems to have become customary within the NPP, asserting that acts of aggression during what should be a peaceful democratic exercise should be condemned by all well-intentioned Ghanaians.

"It would appear that violence has become the new normal for the NPP in any electoral contest they are involved in.

"This is detrimental to democracy."

This condemnation becomes even more significant in the context of internal party contests involving members of the same political group.