This statement comes in the wake of sporadic disturbances and assaults witnessed during the recently concluded special delegates conference held by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) throughout the nation.
Mahama criticises Akufo-Addo's legacy of electoral violence
Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed that acts of electoral violence are tarnishing the reputation of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.
The NDC's presidential candidate referred to the instances of electoral violence that transpired in Ayawaso West Wuogon in 2019, as well as the tragic killing of eight innocent citizens in 2020.
Through a tweet, Mahama conveyed his belief that subjecting political opponents to brutality during elections contradicts the values of contemporary society, especially when it occurs within the same party, emphasising that the events in Ayawaso West Wuogon and the loss of innocent lives in 2020 continue to blemish the legacies of both leaders
Mahama further noted that violence seems to have become customary within the NPP, asserting that acts of aggression during what should be a peaceful democratic exercise should be condemned by all well-intentioned Ghanaians.
"It would appear that violence has become the new normal for the NPP in any electoral contest they are involved in.
"This is detrimental to democracy."
This condemnation becomes even more significant in the context of internal party contests involving members of the same political group.
This statement follows Mahama's tweet after the assault on Ali Zakaria, the North East regional coordinator for Alan Kyerematen, an aspirant for the NPP's flagbearer position. Zakaria was viciously attacked and left hospitalised after he raised questions about voters publicly displaying their ballot papers to fellow delegates.
