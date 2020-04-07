This is to help health workers help fight the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The COVID-19 pandemic and its outbreak in Ghana have brought out the very best in all of us and it has been heartwarming to see political, religious and social differences have evaporated and replaced by a sense of unity and camaraderie in a bid to beat back this disease.

The donation was made on his behalf by some members of the NDC, including the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ho West, Kwesi Bedzrah; MP for Adaklu, Kwame Agbodza; NDC's Volta Chairman, Henry Ametefe and the party's regional secretary, James Gunu on Monday, 6 April 2020.

Mahama donates PPEs

Speaking at a short ceremony to present the items, a member of the Volta Regional chapter of the NDC's COVID-19 Technical Team, Prof Margaret Kweku, who is an epidemiologist and public health specialist, said the items are part of a total number of 650 PPE and 650 gumboots procured by Mahama for distribution to frontline health workers engaged in the fight against the virus across the country.