Mahama pledges to resume the stalled Abetifi hospital project during his presidency

Mahama as part of his regional tours visited Kwahu in celebration of Easter and to engage with the locals during the NDC 24-hour walk on Easter Sunday, March 31.

Addressing the crowd, Mahama appreciated the community for trooping in their numbers to come to support the walk, he reiterated the National Democratic Congress (NDC) commitment to developing all regions and communities without discrimination and assured them of developing the Abetifi hospital project, which we started and has been left to rot nearly eight years after the NPP came into government.