Mahama said he plans to extend healthcare services to remote and deprived communities in riverine areas.

Speaking in a Facebook live video on Thursday, he said the next National Democratic Congress (NDC) government will provide modern, well-equipped health facilities with motivated staff.

He said introducing a health ship would enable healthcare to be taken to the doorsteps of Ghanaians in fishing communities.

John Mahama

“We will build a new ‘Onipa Nua’ Hospital Ship and deploy it to provide medical services to the inaccessible riverine and fishing communities on the inland Volta waterways,” Mahama said.

He further touted the achievements of the NDC, insisting the party delivers rather than just make promises.

According to him, the next NDC administration will deliver massive infrastructure, especially in the health sector.

“The NDC party I lead, has demonstrated over and over again that it does not talk, it delivers. We are guided by deeds and action and not talk.

“In our period in office at all times during the 4th Republic, we have delivered state-of-the-art regional hospitals, district hospitals, polyclinics, health centres and CHPS Compounds. Evidence of our delivery abound all over the country,” Mahama added.