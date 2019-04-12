Prior to the 2016 elections, Mahama promised the people of Mankessim to build them a market if retained in office.

According to him, the market which will be the best in West Africa will be named the 'Mankessim Mahama market'.

He said "within my next term in office" and by the grace of God a beautiful market will be built in Mankessim by the end of 2021.

The market will have a modern lorry park, he added.

Speaking to the market women as part of his 2-day tour of the Central Region, he said he had not gotten his promise.

He added: "I've not forgotten that we had a new design for the Mankessim market and we were preparing to construct a new market. We even put the design on display because when you talk of Mankessim, it is famous for its market, but unfortunately, we lost power. But when we recapture power in 2020, the market will be built."

As part of his tour, he will engage party executives and strategic stakeholders, interact with the citizenry and touch base with the party's grassroots, among other activities.