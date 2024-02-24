The dialogue provided a platform for discussing key policy initiatives, and Mahama seized the moment to outline his vision for a robust and adaptive economic framework aimed at withstanding challenges and fostering sustainable growth.
Mahama reiterates commitment to building a robust economy at NDC LAB Policy Dialogue
In a dynamic policy dialogue hosted by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) LAB, former President John Dramani Mahama committed to prioritize the development of a resilient economy if allowed to lead the nation once again.
During the NDC LAB Policy Dialogue, Mahama emphasized the need for an economic strategy that not only promotes growth but also ensures resilience in the face of unforeseen challenges. He pledged to institute comprehensive policies that would bolster the nation's economic foundation, creating an environment where businesses can thrive and citizens can enjoy a higher standard of living.
Mahama highlighted the importance of diversifying the economic base to reduce dependence on specific sectors. A diversified economy is better equipped to withstand shocks and global economic fluctuations.
Recognizing the transformative power of technology, Mahama pledged to invest in innovation and digital infrastructure. This includes initiatives to enhance digital literacy, promote technological advancements, and leverage innovation for economic development.
He criticized the incumbent government's mismanagement of the economy plunging the nation into hardship
“The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) reported on Wednesday this week that unemployment keeps rising and currently stands at a staggering 14.7%, as nearly 1.4 million young people aged 15 to 35 were unemployed in the first three quarters of 2023 alone. This is, by every account, a very harrowing situation.
“Worsening living conditions, unbearable hardships, a spiraling cost of living, high inflation, rising inequality, a widening gap between the haves and the have-nots, a steep erosion of the purchasing power of Ghanaians, an unsustainable public debt, massive debt defaults, a failing currency, and astronomic budget deficits tell the tale of a catastrophic economic meltdown, which is the result of shocking mismanagement and ineptitude by the Akufo-Addo/ Bawumia administration.
“Compounding our miserable circumstances as Ghanaians are astonishing levels of governmental corruption and plain thievery of our resources, severely weakened and heavily politicized governance institutions serving the NPP rather than the national interest, and, more importantly, the insufferable arrogance of power.
“This is not the Ghana we subscribed to. Without a doubt, this current iteration of our country requires urgent rebuilding anchored on our collective aspirations with workable, progressive, and sustainable policies,”
He pledged to integrate environmental considerations into economic policies, promoting a balance between economic growth and environmental conservation.
Mahama stressed the need for collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors by fostering strong partnerships, his administration aims to leverage the expertise and resources of both sectors to drive economic development.
