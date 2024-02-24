Mahama reiterates commitment to building a robust economy at NDC LAB Policy Dialogue

During the NDC LAB Policy Dialogue, Mahama emphasized the need for an economic strategy that not only promotes growth but also ensures resilience in the face of unforeseen challenges. He pledged to institute comprehensive policies that would bolster the nation's economic foundation, creating an environment where businesses can thrive and citizens can enjoy a higher standard of living.

Mahama highlighted the importance of diversifying the economic base to reduce dependence on specific sectors. A diversified economy is better equipped to withstand shocks and global economic fluctuations.

Recognizing the transformative power of technology, Mahama pledged to invest in innovation and digital infrastructure. This includes initiatives to enhance digital literacy, promote technological advancements, and leverage innovation for economic development.

ADVERTISEMENT

He criticized the incumbent government's mismanagement of the economy plunging the nation into hardship

“The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) reported on Wednesday this week that unemployment keeps rising and currently stands at a staggering 14.7%, as nearly 1.4 million young people aged 15 to 35 were unemployed in the first three quarters of 2023 alone. This is, by every account, a very harrowing situation.

“Worsening living conditions, unbearable hardships, a spiraling cost of living, high inflation, rising inequality, a widening gap between the haves and the have-nots, a steep erosion of the purchasing power of Ghanaians, an unsustainable public debt, massive debt defaults, a failing currency, and astronomic budget deficits tell the tale of a catastrophic economic meltdown, which is the result of shocking mismanagement and ineptitude by the Akufo-Addo/ Bawumia administration.

“Compounding our miserable circumstances as Ghanaians are astonishing levels of governmental corruption and plain thievery of our resources, severely weakened and heavily politicized governance institutions serving the NPP rather than the national interest, and, more importantly, the insufferable arrogance of power.

“This is not the Ghana we subscribed to. Without a doubt, this current iteration of our country requires urgent rebuilding anchored on our collective aspirations with workable, progressive, and sustainable policies,”

ADVERTISEMENT

He pledged to integrate environmental considerations into economic policies, promoting a balance between economic growth and environmental conservation.