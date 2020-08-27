He said the incompetence of the former President and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was demonstrated in their handling of the economy.

Dr. Bawumia was one of Mahama’s biggest critics in the build up to the 2016 general elections and once described him as an incompetent leader when fuel prices went up.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

“I don’t think that there’s any doubt now, that the current NDC government is the most incompetent, uncaring and corrupt we’ve ever seen, the government has thrown all responsible feedings to the dogs and gone ahead to increase fuel prices,” he said in 2015.

Speaking to Accra-based Peace FM, the Vice President said he stands by the comments he made four years ago.

“I stand by those comments I made against the former president,” Dr. Bawumia said on the Kokrokoo morning show.

“I think that let us put this in contest. Because we had a government that put us through four years of dumsor, that was very difficult for businesses and individuals, difficult for the productivity of the nation as a whole. We slept in the dark that was four years of dumsor."

He added: “Through this dumsor, increases in electricity prices was taking place on an average of 45 per cent every year even though we have dumsor.

“In addition to this, we had electricity prices being increased, teacher training allowances were cancelled, nurses training allowances were cancelled and that was insensitive.”