The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) announced at its manifesto launch last Saturday that it will build a habour and an airport in Cape Coast in its second term.

However, the promise has divided opinions among Ghanaians, with some insisting the town does not need an airport at the moment.

However, speaking to Accra-based Peace FM on Tuesday, Dr. Bawumia justified the need for an airport in Cape Coast.

According to him, there’s a stronger case for the Central regional capital to have an airport than there is for Ho, where the NPP has also promised to build another airport should the party be re-elected.

“An airport in the Cape Coast is very necessary in the view of the government… Cape Coast is a tourism capital… Cape Coast is education capital,” Dr. Bawumia said.

“In fact, there is more of a case for an airport at Cape Coast than there was for an airport in Ho. There’s more of a case for it but I didn’t see a lot of resistance to the airport in Ho as I’m seeing in the airport of Cape Coast.

“In terms of the tourism potential, Cape Coast is bigger. It’s good that we have an airport in Ho, that’s fine but I’m saying that the economic case is stronger in Cape Coast,” he added.