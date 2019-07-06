Kwame Takyi was killed by Kwame Elijah, 47, after suspecting him to be his wife's lover at Awutu Kwai-Boni in in the Awutu Senya District.

According to Adom News, it gathered from a witness that Takyi has been having an affair with Elijah's wife for two years now.

The murder incident happened when the deceased was in the bush easing himself, according to an eyewitness.

“The incident happened at dawn and the body was discovered by some women who were on their way to the market. Elijah first hit his head with a stick and after he fell, he injured him with the cutlass he was holding,” the witness said.

The suspect is currently in police custody while the deceased’s body has been deposited in a mortuary pending further investigation..

Meanwhile, the wife in contention, speaking on the matter, denied the affair allegations being leveled against her.