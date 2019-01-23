The suspect, Nwenle Takia, 52, according to reports, stabbed his brother Bignani Takia, 50, while the two fought over the goat and dog meat on Monday, January 21 at 7:45pm.

In the process of the disagreement, Nwenle, the elder pulled a knife and stabbed Bignani Takia on his left armpit, upper top of his left breast and his testis

The victim, Bignani Takia died instantly.

The Bunkpurugu police said they received a distressed call from the assemblyman at Gbingbani electoral area, Dawuni Richard who complained that the two brothers were fighting over a goat and dog cooked meat at a village called Piabuni in Bunkpurugu-Yunyoo district.

It is not immediately known the cause of the fight between the two brothers.

The body of deceased was sent to the Faith Community Hospital at Nakpanduri where a post-mortem examination was performed before the body was released to the family for burial.

D/Sgt Justice Ackah said the suspect Nwenle Takia is in police custody pending further investigation.