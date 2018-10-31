Pulse.com.gh logo
Maritime Authority boss accused of 'chop chop' attacks journalist

The Authority said a leaked memo circulating on social media on the number of people the amount was spent on has been doctored.

Ghana Maritime Authority Director General, Kwame Owusu play

Ghana Maritime Authority Director General, Kwame Owusu

The Director General of the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) Kwame Owusu accused of blowing GH¢135,000 on a staff end-of-year party in 2017 has gone berserk at a journalist.

In a leaked memo circulating on social media on the number of people the Authority spent GH¢10,652 in one night on food, a journalist sought further clarification on the award of contracts and the amount spent.

In a question and answer session at a press conference to clarify issues between him and journalists, it later resulted in a switched anger buttons when Kwame Owusu verbally assaulted a journalist who works with Media General (TV3) Komla Klutse.

play

 

The GMA boss said "Komla thank you. I wanted you to have the opportunity because you have been a leader of championing the mischief. In the first place, you even have gone far to take a picture of my hotel and put it out so it is no wonder you are questioning. If you are questioning the integrity of the board, if you are going to question just as you have been doing the integrity of the minister, it is not me to tell you whether the board will be fair or not fair. It is not me Komla to tell you, if you want to go, go to the minister and ask and I don’t know whether you think he should have brought in back contractors. It is not my mandate to determine whether they will be fair or not fair."

He continued that he will continue to give contracts to his relatives because other ministers and MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong and others are doing same.

"Even if my wife was to disclose and tender and she has the capabilities to do something and we shouldn't give it and give it to our enemies, you are wrong I did not make the decision it was based on numbers Komla. Please let us not delve into trivialities, enough of TV3. You have had enough of your chance," Kwame Owusu barked.

Watch the video below:

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

