Emmanuel Lawrence Otoo-Boiso, the attorney in question, was featured in a documentary titled 'cash for justice' by the EIB Network, taking money to compromise justice delivery in the country.

He is accused in the documentary of allegedly advising a crime suspect, said to be on INTERPOL’s list, to escape from justice and received a pregant goat and cash from the suspect’s ‘agent.’

The suspect, named Awal Mohammed, according to the investigation, is standing trial in the Upper East Region for rape.

According to Accra-based Citi FM, the Special Prosecutor has taken up the matter in the interest of the public, despite not receiving a formal petition on the issue.

The station quoted an unnamed source from Special Prosecutor's office as saying: "The Special Prosecutor has instructed the investigation division to open investigations into suspected abuse of office for personal profit or benefit in the recent documentary affecting the Attorney General’s office in the Upper East Region.

"The Special Prosecutor has also instructed the investigators to immediately secure the documentary to assist in the investigation."