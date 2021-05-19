Meet the beautiful family of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Born on March 24th 1944, he pursed his primary level at Government Boys School, which is located at Adabraka. He moved to Kinbu School (by then it used to be referred to as Rowe Road School.) Nana Akufo-Addo later travelled all the way to England to pursue his O-Level & A-Level exams in Sussex at Lancing College.

In 1962, Akufo-Addo commenced on another course of Philosophy, politics & Economics at New College- Oxford. Afterwards, he made his returns to his country Ghana, that was back in 1962 and he taught at the Accra Academy. In 1964, Nana Akufo-Addo decided to continue with his studies at University of Ghana Legon; he pursed a degree in Economics and graduated back in the year 1964.

After earlier marriages to Remi and his second wife Eleanor Nkansah-Dwamina failed, the President tied the knot with Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the daughter of Jacob Hackenburg Griffiths-Randolph who was a renowned judge and he was the speaker of the third-republic of the Ghana parliament.

Nana and Rebecca’s love has been one of the most respected unions in the country. Their public display of affection for each other is well documented.

On April 12, 2017; the President and the First Lady renewed their vows in a private romantic ceremony in Accra.

Nana Addo is blessed with four lovely children, namely: Gyankroma Akufo Addo, Yeboakua Akufo-Addo, Edwina Nana Doukwa Akufo-Addo, and Adriana Dukua Akufo Addo.

Though the professions of Nana’s daughters are not public knowledge, some of them have taken up some active roles in his political career and governance.

On June 29th 2017, Nana Akufo-Addo daughters, Edwina and Gyankroma joined hands with Valerie Obaze to partner with the Glam African Magazine to support those who are affected with autism at AACT, Autism Awareness Care and Training Care that is located in Accra. Autism is a serious disease that affects a very percentage of Africans; the estimated figure is 1 kids in every 150 kids born.

The President’s father, Edward Akufo-Addo from Akropong-Akuapem was Ghana's third Chief Justice from 1966 to 1970, Chairman of the 1967–68 Constitutional Commission, and the non-executive President of Ghana from 1970 till 1972.

Akufo-Addo's maternal grandfather was Nana Sir Ofori Atta, King of Akyem Abuakwa, who was a member of the Executive Council of the Governor of the Gold Coast before Ghana's independence.