Constable Theresa Dazdie is a police officer who is stationed at the Accra Central Police station.

She is regarded as the most beautiful police officer in the country.

She completed her police training at the Pwalugu training school and posted to Accra after completing Breman Asikuma Senior High School.

The lens of Pulse.com.gh caught up with the beautiful police lady and sought to find out more about her and her love for the police service.

She is seen in her police uniform as she covers every part of her body and the young beautiful police lady celebrated her birthday on Monday, November 9, 2020.

The photos reinforce the point by some Ghanaians that beautiful ladies are recently being recruited into the Ghana Police Service lately taking into account the numerous images of some of them flying on the internet and the photos of Constable Theresa Dadzie is attracting thousands of comments and likes.