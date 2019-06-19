The new store which is located at Mataheko, Afienya will be opened on Mondays to Saturdays from 10:00am to 8:00pm and on Sundays from 12 noon to 7:30pm.

Mataheko’s new Melcom shop spreads over four floors with over 25,000 items in the supermarket. The store also has electronics, electricals, furniture, home décor, houseware and kitchenware items.

With ample space for car parking, the entire shop is air-conditioned to give all consumers the needed comfort in their shopping experience.

Melcom who already have many shops across the Greater Accra Region expanded to communities around Mataheko, Afienya after considering feedback from their cherished consumers.

Other Melcom stores in Accra include Accra Central branch, Adabraka branch, East Legon branch, Melcom Plus – Kaneshie branch,Dansoman branch, Lapaz branch, Melcom Plus – Spintex, Madina branch, Kissieman branch, Weija branch, Ashongman branch, Melcom Plus – Tema branch, Ashaiman branch, Teshie Nungua branch and the Achimota branch.

For new consumers in and around Mataheko, Afienya, Melcom is set to offer the complete shopping experience.