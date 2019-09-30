The company as part of its celebrations visited the Royal House Chapel International Church in Ghana’s capital, Accra to thank God for sustaining the company in the last 30 years.

Head pastor of the church, Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah who was happy to host management of the Melcom Group of Companies prayed for the organization and asked God to lead them into more years of prosperity.

Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah also admonished the directors and staff of the company for providing a great service to Ghana since its inception, following good business practices in the country. He also signalled a partnership between his church and Melcom where members will be issued cards for discounts when they shop at Melcom.

Speaking at the thanksgiving service, Communications Director at Melcom, Godwin Avenorgbo said Melcom being around for 30 years is the work of God. He further explained a host of retail companies have failed to be successful in the 30 years of Melcom’s existence. Despite a host of challenges in their time of operation, Melcom has managed to overcome these challenges as they tell their success story with a thanksgiving service.

The thanksgiving service was attended by The Group Chairman Mr Bhagwan Khubchandani and his wife, joint MD Mr Mahesh Melwani, his wife, and children, the children of joint MD Mr Ramesh Sadhwani and wife Mrs Sonya Sadhwani who were out of the country on business duty, Chief Operating Officer Mr Ashok Nair, Chief Finance Officer Mr Kumar, senior management and a host of staff members of the Melcom Group of Companies.

Melcom started their journey in 1989 and have gradually become the supermarket where Ghana shops. It is Melcom's 30th year in existence.

Having established the first shop in Accra Central in 1989, Melcom moved to Kumasi Adum for their second shop in 1991 before moving to the then Western Region of Ghana a year later with a shop in Takoradi.

Currently, Melcom is operating 42 retail stores with a new one coming to Nanakrom in Accra. With over a million square feet of retail space, Melcom has transformed itself into the largest retailer, starting new segments like fresh produce (fruits & vegetables), frozen, exercise equipment and many more.

Melcom, where Ghana shops.